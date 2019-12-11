Manila Utility Won't Enforce $145.6M Philippines Award

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 8:24 PM EST) -- One of Manila's water services utilities confirmed Wednesday that it will not enforce a $145.6 million arbitral award against the Philippines and will renegotiate an underlying contract, a move that comes after the country pulled the plug on the deal and filed criminal charges against the company. Manila Water Co. Inc., which provides water and wastewater services to more than six million people in Manila, said it had agreed not to collect the 7.39 billion Philippines peso (approximately $145.6 million) award issued by a Permanent Court of Arbitration tribunal last month following a dispute over tariffs. The company said it had...

