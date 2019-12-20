Ex-Foster Garvey Atty Joins Clark Hill’s Immigration Group

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 11:35 AM EST) -- Clark Hill has added a former Foster Garvey PC partner with more than two decades of experience representing and counseling technology companies such as Microsoft in visa employment matters to its immigration practice in San Francisco. Rob Neale, who started as senior counsel Dec. 9, told Law360 on Monday that his experience working at Fragomen Del Rey Bernsen & Loewy LLP and then joining Microsoft as in-house counsel gives him the distinctive knowledge to understand his clients’ business needs. “Sometimes I don’t think lawyers understand business decisions,” Neale said. “We think that we have the answer sometimes, and we may have...

