Court Expert To Examine Sears-ESL Sale Disputes

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 5:09 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge has appointed an independent expert to examine a months-old wrangle between Sears Holding Corp. and ESL Investments over whether Sears short-changed ESL by tens of millions of dollars in their $5.2 billion deal earlier this year. In an order issued Monday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said the expert will issue a report with a determination on the dispute over the value of the accounts receivable Sears turned over when ESL purchased the retail chain, and will move on to the value of the inventory Sears turned over if the parties can’t come to an agreement...

