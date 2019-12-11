Pathologist Testifies He Found J&J Talc In Woman's Ovary

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:21 PM EST) -- A retired Harvard pathologist told a St. Louis jury on Wednesday he found talcum powder particles, likely Johnson & Johnson baby powder, in tissue taken from the ovary of a woman who claims J&J’s talc caused her ovarian cancer. During the second week of the trial, plaintiff Vickie Forrest recalled to the stand pathology expert John Godleski, who retired in 2017 from his professorship in the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, to testify about his examination of tissue samples taken from Forrest’s ovary, which was removed as part of her cancer treatment. On Tuesday, Godleski told the jury he...

