Jury Told Patent Typo Shouldn't Get Kite Off $752M Hook

Law360, Los Angeles (December 11, 2019, 10:42 PM EST) -- Kite Pharma shouldn't be allowed to "exploit" a simple typo to "kill" a valuable cancer patent, a lawyer for Juno Therapeutics and Sloan Kettering told a California jury during closings Wednesday, arguing that Kite infringed the patent and owes $752 million in damages. After a parade of witnesses with advanced degrees from top universities testifying about the complex cancer immunotherapy drug and with hundreds of millions of dollars at stake, the infringement trial still could hinge on the alleged typo, as it was at the center of much of the weeklong trial's testimony and continued to be a focus during closings....

