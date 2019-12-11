PG&E Judge Weighs His 'Chutzpah' In $500M Interest Debate

Law360, San Francisco (December 11, 2019, 9:18 PM EST) -- A California bankruptcy judge told PG&E noteholders and unsecured creditors Wednesday he's "well aware" of the $500 million difference between their proposed interest rates and the interest rate PG&E wants added to any recovery on their claims, but questioned whether he has the "chutzpah" to ignore controlling Ninth Circuit precedent. U.S. District Judge Dennis Montali repeatedly asked the parties during a hearing whether they think he is bound by the Ninth Circuit's 2002 ruling In re: Cardelucci, which held that interest on unsecured claims against a solvent company is to be paid at the fixed federal rate and not rates set...

