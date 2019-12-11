3 Potential Speed Bumps For North American Trade Pact

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 8:25 PM EST) -- Significant last-minute changes to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement have created potential hitches that could delay lawmakers' efforts to quickly ratify the trade deal in the wake of a landmark truce between House Democrats and the Trump administration. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer released the formal USMCA amendments Tuesday, which were the product of monthslong negotiations with Democrats looking to improve the agreement's labor, environmental and drug pricing rules. With the new agreement signed by trade officials, focus now shifts to ratification by both houses of Congress. But the amendments are not mere tweaks around the margins. Democrats made substantial changes that will require close...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS