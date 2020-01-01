Hospitality Cases And Trends To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Hospitality lawyers say concerns about short-term rentals and resort fees in the hotel and restaurant industry will take a back seat in 2020 to labor and employment issues, while the focus on timeshare litigation and sex-trafficking suits will sharpen. Here are some of the cases attorneys expect to follow closely. Labor Costs Will Weigh on Hospitality Labor and employment issues will keep hospitality lawyers on their toes in 2020, with immigration, the 80-20 tipping rule and predictive scheduling laws all points of concern. Cliff Risman, co-chair of Foley & Lardner LLP's hospitality and leisure industry team in Dallas, expects discussions of...

