Justices Urged To Revisit Nixed $7.1M Baby Injury Award

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 8:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has been asked to review a Fourth Circuit ruling that threw out a $7.1 million bench award in a suit accusing a federally employed doctor of botching a newborn’s treatment and causing brain damage. Kayla Butts filed a petition with the nation’s highest court on Dec. 6, arguing that the evidence supported a West Virginia federal judge’s bench verdict in a suit accusing Dr. Sarah Hardy, an employee of federally funded Shenandoah Community Health, of causing permanent brain damage to Butts’ daughter. The suit claims Hardy failed to transfer the newborn who was suffering from breathing problems...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS