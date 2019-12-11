Gov't Charges 15 In VA Hospital Kickback Scheme

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 7:28 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced charges against 15 U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Centers employees and vendors, alleging that they participated in a kickback scheme that inflated prices charged to the government for medical supplies and services. The employees, who worked in the logistics departments of the West Palm Beach and Miami VA Medical Centers, ordered medical and hospital supplies from vendors that were in on the scheme and invoiced the VA for fictitious or inflated orders, according to prosecutors. "It is a very sad day when public employees are alleged to have violated their duty to provide honest services...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS