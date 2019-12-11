Trump Financial Docs Are Key To House Probes, Justices Told

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:23 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s petition to block a House committee’s subpoena for his financial records should not warrant review by the U.S. Supreme Court because the request is within Congress’ legislative purview, House attorneys said Wednesday. President Donald Trump’s continued interests in business ventures raise concerns about whether presidential financial disclosure laws are adequate, House attorneys said. (AP) The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is in the best position to determine what information it needs to develop legislation, House attorneys said in an opposition brief. The committee's subpoena to accounting firm Mazars USA LLP for Trump’s personal and business records is critical...

