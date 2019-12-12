Client Says NY Law Firm Botched $20M Suit With Late Service

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 9:04 PM EST) -- Software company Juma Technology Corp. sued Massoud & Pashkoff LLP in New York state court Wednesday, accusing the Big Apple-based law firm of bungling a $20 million lawsuit by failing to serve the defendants on time. Juma blamed the law firm and its namesakes, attorneys Ahmed A. Massoud and Lisa Pashkoff, for the dismissal last year of a lawsuit against former Juma board members and investors. The lawyers didn't serve several defendants in a timely fashion, and didn't ask for an extension from the court, Juma said. "The foregoing actions and inactions on the part of the defendants were negligent and...

