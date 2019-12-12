9th Circ. Won't Rethink Enviros' Suit Over Navajo Coal Plant

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 7:04 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday rejected green groups' bid to revive their challenge to the U.S. Department of the Interior's approval for the continued operation of a coal-fired plant on Navajo land, leaving in place a panel's ruling that the tribe's sovereign immunity blocked the suit. Dine Citizens Against Ruining Our Environment and other groups had asked the court to rehear a July decision upholding a lower court's toss of claims that a 25-year extension of the Navajo Transitional Energy Co.-owned Four Corners Power Plant's operation, as well as an expansion of the mine to help feed the plant, violated federal law. The panel...

