Waypoint Administrator Says Lenders Were Overpaid By $4M

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 8:54 PM EST) -- The plan administrator for bankrupt helicopter leasing firm Waypoint Leasing has filed an adversary action in a New York bankruptcy court against five banks he claims are refusing to repay $4.1 million they received from the estate due to an accounting error. In a complaint filed Tuesday demanding the return of the funds, plan administrator William Transier said while the banks have not denied they received more than they were due from the sale of Waypoint's helicopters they have refused to refund the overpayment. Waypoint — which had been backed in part by investment firms run by financier George Soros and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS