NJ City Accused Of Blocking Installment Of Wireless Tech

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 6:47 PM EST) -- A New Jersey city has been flouting federal rules in order to block a communications infrastructure company from installing its wireless technology onto utility poles within the city limits, the company has alleged in federal court. ExteNet Systems Inc. told a New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday that the city of East Orange, New Jersey, sat on more than a dozen of the company's applications for months, despite Federal Communications Commission rules requiring them to promptly respond, before finally denying them outright. "The city's decision to deny ExteNet's applications is not consistent with proper right-of-way management and has the effect of...

