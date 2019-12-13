Calif. Bar Ducks Retaliation Claims By Student At 9th Circ.

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 6:18 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has affirmed a California federal court’s tossing of allegations by a law school student that he was dismissed from an unaccredited law school in the state in retaliation for opposing a proposed rule change for the State Bar of California. The Northern District of California correctly determined that the bar possesses immunity over allegations by the student, Michael H. Vartanian, that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and his due process rights by retaliating against him after he opposed a rule change that would have amended how attorneys may represent clients with diminished mental capacities, according to...

