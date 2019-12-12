DC Circ. Told EPA's Biofuel Switch Costing Industry Millions

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 6:24 PM EST) -- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency guidance that changed the standard for measuring the amount of biofuel that's eligible for a lucrative credit program is costing the industry millions of dollars, ethanol giant Poet told the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday. Poet Biorefining LLC asked the court to vacate the May guidance, saying it was inappropriately issued without a public notice and comment process and directly contradicts a 2014 official regulation that expressly reserved for third-party experts the right to determine how much ethanol is eligible for two types of Renewable Fuel Standard program credits. Under the RFS program, the EPA sets the amounts...

