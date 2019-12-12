HP Accuses Autonomy CEO Of Repeated Lies At Trial

Law360, London (December 12, 2019, 5:09 PM GMT) -- Autonomy founder Mike Lynch repeatedly lied in his retelling of events leading up to Hewlett-Packard’s ill-fated acquisition of his software firm, HP’s lawyer told a London judge as the trial over the technology giant’s $5 billion fraud claim wound down Thursday. Laurence Rabinowitz QC, counsel for Hewlett-Packard Co., urged High Court Judge Robert Hildyard to “tread carefully” when weighing the evidence Lynch gave in Britain’s biggest fraud trial over claims he and Autonomy Corp.’s former finance chief Sushovan Hussain inflated the company’s revenues before the U.S. giant bought it in 2011. Rabinowitz said on the first day of his closing arguments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS