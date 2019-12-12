Three More Chicken Cos. Settle Price-Fix Suit For $13M

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 6:39 PM EST) -- Three poultry producers agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle price-fixing claims in antitrust litigation over chicken prices, with a group of buyers urging an Illinois federal judge Wednesday to sign off on the deal. Direct buyers, who are among numerous plaintiffs in the sprawling multidistrict case, sought preliminary approval in a court filing for the deal with Peco Foods Inc., George's Inc. and Amick Farms LLC. The tentative agreement follows the purchasers securing final approval in November 2018 of a separate deal for more than $2 million with Fieldale Farms. In the lawsuits, chicken buyers allege that several...

