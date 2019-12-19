OECD Tax Revamp Would Die In Congress, US Official Says

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 6:43 PM EST) -- A multilateral plan to revamp global taxation is unlikely to pass the U.S. Congress given business opposition to how income would be allocated across borders, a senior U.S. Treasury Department official told a Washington, D.C., tax conference on Thursday. The U.S. Senate, in particular, couldn't muster the two-thirds supermajority it would need to amend existing bilateral tax treaties so they comport with the plan, said Chip Harter, Treasury deputy assistant secretary for international tax policy, at a conference hosted by the George Washington University Law School. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has proposed a two-pillar approach toward the...

