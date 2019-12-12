Germany Fines Steel Makers $718M For Price-Fixing

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 4:34 PM EST) -- Germany’s antitrust authority has levied fines totaling €646 million ($718 million) against Thyssenkrupp and two other steel manufacturers for colluding on price surcharges for steel products used in bridges, ships, boilers and pipelines. In a press release Thursday, the Bundeskartellamt said German-based manufacturers Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG and Ilsenburger Grobblech GmbH, as well as Austrian company Voestalpine Grobblech GmbH, have copped to a yearslong conspiracy to hike prices for steel products called quarto plates. Alongside a fourth player, Dillinger Hüttenwerke — which cooperated with German regulators early on in return for immunity from fines — regulators said the group cut a...

