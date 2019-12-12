Pa. Law Firm Wants To Arbitrate 'Shameless' Partnership Row

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 7:58 PM EST) -- Pond Lehocky Stern Giordano LLP on Wednesday slammed what it called a founding firm member's "shameless and reckless" lawsuit calling for dissolution of the partnership and urged a Pennsylvania state judge to force the matter into arbitration. While founding partner David Stern says he filed suit after facing a campaign aimed at squeezing him out of the prominent Philadelphia-based employment shop, the firm argued in a brief that his complaint was nothing more than a bid to earn a bigger buyout than the one entitled to him. In addition, the firm argued that Stern had filed suit despite knowing he was bound by...

