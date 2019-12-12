DOL Finalizes Rule Excluding Some Perks From OT Math

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 10:32 AM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor finalized a rule Thursday that lets businesses leave several perks, including tuition benefits, paid leave cash-outs and some bonuses, out of the formula they use to determine workers’ overtime pay. The agency’s final rule on “Regular Rate under the Fair Labor Standards Act” modifies the agency’s take on how employers should calculate their workers’ “regular rates,” or the base wages they multiply by one-and-one-half when paying overtime. The new rule is meant to clarify a regulatory landscape that “left employers uncertain about the role that perks and benefits play when calculating the regular rate of pay,”...

