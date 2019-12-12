High-Profile CEOs Urge 'Economy-Wide Action' On Paid Leave

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 3:09 PM EST) -- A business group composed of chief executives from IBM, Apple, Amazon and other corporate heavyweights sent letters to President Donald Trump and Congress on Thursday, pushing for a federal paid family and medical leave law that would supplant a "patchwork" of state laws. IBM Corp. CEO Ginni Rometty, chair of the Business Roundtable’s Education and Workforce Committee, penned the letters, which said that while many of the group's members already offer strong paid leave benefits, there is a need for “economy-wide action” from the nation's capital. Congress should pass legislation creating uniform standards for all covered workers that are in line...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS