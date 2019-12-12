Saul Ewing Announces New Sports Practice Group

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 4:23 PM EST) -- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP is creating a sports and entertainment practice group that will include around 45 attorneys focused on traditional areas like sports and gambling, as well as growing industries like esports, the firm said in a statement Thursday. The practice group will be led by Al Coleman, a partner in Saul Ewing's Minneapolis office. It will handle a variety of sports-related matters, from the representation of sports teams to the financing of stadiums, mergers and more niche areas like "anti-money laundering that pertains to gambling operations and Title IX implications relative to universities' sports and esports teams," Coleman...

