Exonerated Texas Judge Fights For Spot On 2020 Ballot

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 5:59 PM EST) -- A former Texas state judge who was exonerated of bribery and money laundering convictions in 2017 is looking to the state's highest court for help to get on the March 2020 primary ballot. Suzanne H. Wooten, who served as Collin County 380th District Court judge from 2009 to 2011, petitioned the Supreme Court of Texas on Wednesday for a writ of mandamus that would let her run for office. Wooten argues the Collin County Republican Party has no legitimate reason to keep her name off the ballot for the 2020 primary, in which she is vying to become the nominee for judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS