US, China Advance First Phase Of Trade Deal To Avert Tariffs

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 10:51 AM EST) -- The U.S. will not impose a planned wave of tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops and other consumer items, President Donald Trump announced Friday, touting a “very large phase one” trade deal with Beijing. Trump made the announcement on Twitter, and added that portions of the existing tariffs on Chinese goods will also be reduced. The deal will see China make “massive purchases” of U.S. agricultural, energy and manufactured goods, Trump said, adding that talks with Beijing will continue. “We will begin negotiations on the Phase Two Deal immediately, rather than waiting until after the 2020 Election.” the president wrote. “This is...

