US, China Strike Early-Phase Trade Deal To Avert Tariffs

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 10:51 AM EST) -- The U.S. and China struck an early-stage trade deal that will demand “structural reforms” from Beijing and halt a planned tariff strike against Chinese cellphones, laptops and other consumer items, the two countries announced Friday, marking a potential breakthrough in their long-running trade battle. More than two months after President Donald Trump outlined the broad strokes of a “phase one” trade agreement at the White House, negotiators have now finalized an official legal text that the governments will aim to sign in the first week of January, according to the White House. Trump announced the deal on Twitter shortly after Chinese...

