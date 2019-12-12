No Winners In Texas Fight Over Malpractice, Unpaid Fees

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 8:44 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday determined there would be no winners in a lawsuit where an attorney seeking unpaid fees from a former client was met with counterclaims of legal malpractice, affirming a trial court's ruling that both claims lack merit. A three-judge panel from the state's Ninth Court of Appeals in Beaumont affirmed a trial court's take-nothing judgment in the lawsuit that pits ex-client Jennifer Ann Webb against C.L. Crawley Jr. and C.L. Crawley Jr. PC. "The trial court's judgment on all claims reflects a reasonable resolution of the dispute based on the evidence admitted in the trial," the Ninth...

