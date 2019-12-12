Shopin CEO Cops To $42.5M Fraudulent Crypto Offering

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 3:11 PM EST) -- The CEO of online retail platform Shopin pled guilty to securities fraud for a cryptocurrency scheme in which he lied to investors about the company and held a $42.5 million unregistered initial coin offering, the New York attorney general’s office announced Thursday. Eran Eyal, a dual citizen of South Africa and Israel who lives in Brooklyn, also pled guilty in state court on Wednesday to two fraud charges related to schemes involving two of his other companies, crowdfunding business Springleap Inc. and Shopin’s predecessor, Passo Sync Inc., prosecutors said. The plea came on the same day that the U.S. Securities and...

