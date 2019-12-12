Expedia Seeks Pause On Chancery Suit To Probe $2.6B Deal

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 7:32 PM EST) -- Expedia Group moved late Wednesday to sideline a direct and derivative stockholder suit in Delaware Chancery Court challenging the company's $2.6 billion acquisition of Liberty Expedia Holdings in July, pending a six-month investigation by a newly appointed, two-member special litigation committee. The committee was formed to determine in part whether independent representatives of the company itself should pursue or try to scuttle claims against Expedia Group CEO Barry Diller and other directors, according to a stay motion filed by committee counsel Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati LLP. Diller and his family foundation emerged from the transaction with 28% of the merged...

