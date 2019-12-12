Postmates Fires Back At Couriers' Arbitration Fee Demands

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 4:20 PM EST) -- Postmates told a California federal judge Wednesday that it shouldn’t have to cover $10 million in arbitration fees for over 5,200 couriers alleging they were misclassified as independent contractors and shorted on wages, saying the couriers are the ones holding up the process. The on-demand delivery company told Senior U.S. District Judge Saundra Brown Armstrong that there is no cause to hold Postmates in contempt because it did not violate her October order instructing the parties to arbitrate the couriers’ claims. Judge Armstrong expressly said the court couldn’t force Postmates to pay American Arbitration Association filing fees, Postmates pointed out. In...

