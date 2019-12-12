GAO Says Army Reasonably DQ'd Exercise Equipment Bidder

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 7:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office ruled that the U.S. Army reasonably disqualified a $14.5 million bid from a New York-based company on a contract for combat fitness test equipment, saying the competitor failed to provide clear information about its products. In a decision released Wednesday, the GAO denied Quality Specialty Products' protest, shooting down the company's arguments that the Army unreasonably evaluated its proposal as technically unacceptable and ineligible by not fairly considering the information in its bid. Although QSP would have been the lowest-priced bidder among the competitors, the company was deemed technically unacceptable because the Army found that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS