Scammer Who Hyped Caffeinated-Snack Venture Gets 4 Years

Law360, New York (December 13, 2019, 2:27 PM EST) -- Manhattan U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff sentenced a 73-year-old California man to four years in prison Thursday for helping his wife steal $2.3 million from investors who thought they were backing a food venture that was going to bring caffeinated snacks to market. Judge Rakoff also ordered Barry Schwartz, who is incarcerated in a New York City federal lockup, to forfeit nearly $2.2 million. His wife, 62-year-old Lisa Bershan, is also locked up after having been sentenced to seven years behind bars by Judge Rakoff in November. Schwartz admitted to a count of securities fraud conspiracy in 2018 after prosecutors...

