Jury Finds No Scheme To Jack Up Egg Prices

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 12:51 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal jury on Thursday rejected claims that the nation’s second-largest egg producer conspired with two industry groups in an anti-competitive scheme to reduce the supply of egg-laying hens and inflate commodity prices for grocery stores. The jurors shot down arguments from a dozen major grocery chains, including Kroger Co. and Giant Eagle Inc., that egg producer Rose Acre Farms Inc. participated in an industrywide conspiracy hatched by the United Egg Producers to give egg-laying hens extra cage space as a pretext to reduce the supply of eggs and raise prices. The panel spent about a day and a half...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS