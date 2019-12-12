NFL Players Union Accused Of Harassing Agent

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 4:01 PM EST) -- An NFL player agent is suing the NFL Players Association for $2.8 million, claiming he’s lost all his clients and future prospects after the association harassed him and ruined his reputation over criminal charges that were dismissed. In a suit removed to Michigan federal court Wednesday, Vincent Porter, who has worked for PTA Sports Management and Elevate Sports Management, claimed the NFLPA suspended him after he was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in 2014. Despite entering into a deferred prosecution agreement that saw his charges downgraded and ultimately dismissed with prejudice, he says the NFLPA has continued to harass...

