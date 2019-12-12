Gibson Dunn Faces DQ Bid In Father-Son Real Estate Suit

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 6:33 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP should be disqualified from representing a father who is suing his son in a dispute involving Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. because the firm learned confidential information about the son when it represented him in other matters, the son has argued in California state court. Gibson Dunn should be barred from representing Joel Marcus in a dispute over whether his son Steven Marcus is owed millions of dollars for consulting work he once performed for Alexandra Real Estate Equities, as the firm acquired private and privileged information on the son’s professional history and personal finances before...

