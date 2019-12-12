Quantcast Gets Sales Reps' OT Suit Booted To Arbitration

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 5:50 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday sent to arbitration a putative class and collective action accusing Quantcast Corp. of failing to pay sales representatives overtime, finding the employees’ offer-of-employment letters contain a binding arbitration clause. Ruling on Quantcast’s motion to compel arbitration, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen looked at the offer letters given to the former sales representatives and rejected plaintiff Tag Brown’s argument that the arbitration provision does not apply to the claims because the claims are based on alleged violations of federal and California labor law and not on the employment agreement, according to the order. “The provision...

