Calif. Mixed-Use Property Lands $50M Loan From Life Insurer

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 6:08 PM EST) -- A Southern California mixed-use property has landed $50 million in financing from a life insurance lender, according to an announcement Thursday from Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., which worked on the deal as the broker for the borrower. The loan from an unnamed life insurance company is for Pierside in Oceanside, California. The property has 176 residential units and roughly 17,000 square feet of retail space across two buildings. JLL did not disclose the name of the borrower in its announcement Thursday. The loan is for 10 years at a fixed rate of interest, and the borrower will use proceeds to pay...

