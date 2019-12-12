CamelBak Dodges Suit Over 'Spill-Proof' Water Bottles

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 6:49 PM EST) -- A California federal judge gave CamelBak Products LLC a win Thursday in a proposed class action alleging its "spill-proof" water bottles were defective, saying the plaintiff has no standing to sue because she was compensated before she filed the complaint. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said in a brief order that even though Rachel Lepkowski initially rejected a replacement bottle and check that CamelBak sent her in response to her issues with a defective bottle, she was still made whole by the offer, and therefore is not suitable to bring the class action suit. Lepkowski sued in August and amended her...

