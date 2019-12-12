FCC To Update Cable Operators' Carriage Dispute Disclosures

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 9:33 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission announced Thursday that it's considering shortening the amount of time that cable operators have to notify subscribers and local franchise authorities of service, rate and channel changes. The proposed change would require providers to notify their subscribers as soon as possible of any changes, instead of 30 days in advance, which is currently the rule. In today's environment, retransmission consent negotiations can occur "within days — if not hours," meaning that subscribers sometimes receive notice about programming changes that don't end up taking place, the announcement said. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement that getting...

