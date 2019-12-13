Oil Execs To Pay $3M To Settle SEC's Insider Trading Suit

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 6:44 PM EST) -- Two oil and gas company executives have agreed to pay a combined penalty of nearly $3 million to settle an insider trading lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency said Thursday, for trades made on the acquisition of Irish health care company Covidien PLC by medical device giant Medtronic PLC. The SEC said John Special, president and CEO of Special Energy Corp. and Special Exploration, and oil and gas consultant John Kenneth Davidson traded on nonpublic information about the June 2014 merger that Davidson gleaned from a Covidien director. The Covidien director, who was not identified in...

