Turkey Enacts 7.5% Digital Services Tax

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 6:33 PM EST) -- Turkey will become the latest country to hit online companies with a special revenue tax, as the country's recently enacted digital services tax recently went into force, according to a Turkish government publication. Turkey's 7.5% digital services tax is higher and broader than the 3.5% digital services tax enacted by France in July. (AP) Turkey's 7.5% digital services tax went into force Saturday and will take effect March 1. The tax will target revenue from web advertising, the sale of digital content and intermediary services related to online activity, including platforms, according to an alert about the law from EY. The...

