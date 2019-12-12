Weil's $17.7M Legal Bill In Ditech Ch. 11 Approved

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 4:08 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved just over $17.7 million in legal fees for Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP's work on mortgage servicer Ditech Holding Corp.'s Chapter 11 after the firm accepted a $150,000 haircut to end government watchdog objections. Weil and the U.S. Trustee's Office told the court at a hearing that they had worked out the trustee's objection to the fee request, leading U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James L. Garrity Jr. to approve the reduced bill. U.S. Trustee William Harrington filed an objection last week to Weil's over $17.8 million final fee application, saying the firm had failed to...

