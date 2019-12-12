Jury Told Juno's Bid For $752M Patent Damages 'Just Crazy'

Law360, Los Angeles (December 12, 2019, 8:39 PM EST) -- Juno Therapeutics and Sloan Kettering's bid for $752 million in damages over Kite Pharma's alleged infringement of a cancer immunotherapy patent is "just crazy," Kite's attorney told a California federal jury during closing arguments Thursday, noting the drug at issue has only logged $604 million in sales. Ted Dane of Munger Tolles & Olson LLP told the jurors there shouldn't be any damages at all in the case, but the amount sought by the plaintiffs for royalties on Kite's drug Yescarta is beyond reasonable. "That is just crazy," Dane said of the $752 million amount. "They want every single dollar we...

