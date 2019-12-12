House Panel Subpoena For Trump Docs Invalid, Justices Told

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 8:15 PM EST) -- A House committee’s subpoena for President Donald Trump’s financial records should be invalidated because the request was made outside Congress’ authority and poses constitutional concerns that warrant review by the U.S. Supreme Court, Trump's attorneys told the court Thursday. The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform’s subpoena to Trump’s longtime accounting firm Mazars USA LLP was sent as part of a criminal investigation that is not within Congress’ purview, Trump’s attorneys said in a reply brief. Any legislation that the committee would develop with information gleaned from the subpoena could raise separation-of-powers concerns between the legislative and executive branches, Trump's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS