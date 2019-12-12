Ex-Braskem Exec Granted $30M Bail In Bribery Case

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 7:05 PM EST) -- The former CEO of Brazilian oil company Braskem satisfied a reluctant magistrate judge on Thursday that cash and investments worth about $30 million, or around half his wealth, will be enough to ensure he appears in Brooklyn to face charges of conspiring to bribe officials in his home country. Jose Carlos Grubisich appeared in court dressed in a short-sleeved khaki prison uniform in his second bid for release from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while he awaits trial over his alleged involvement in bribing officials at state-owned oil company Petrobras between 2006 and 2014. U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven M. Gold...

