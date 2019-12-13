NFL Team Tries To Move Security Guard OT Suit To Arbitration

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 2:27 PM EST) -- The Houston Texans is urging a Texas federal court to force a former security guard’s unpaid overtime suit into arbitration, saying his contract contains a crystal clear arbitration agreement. Jeff Pope hit the Texans with a Fair Labor Standards Act suit in August for stiffing him on overtime, a move that came just two months after he hit the team with a separate action for allegedly firing him because he’s black. In a brief motion filed Thursday, however, the Texans called Pope’s overtime claims dubious, but said that in any case, they have to be handled in arbitration, not federal court....

