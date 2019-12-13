GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 5:50 PM EST) -- High-profile CEOs from companies including Apple and Amazon pushed for an "economy-wide action" on paid leave, JPMorgan looked to narrow a 401(k) class action, and PayPal sued the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over a recent digital wallet rule change. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Apple, Amazon CEOs Push For 'Economy-Wide Action' on Paid Leave A business group composed of chief executives from IBM, Apple, Amazon and other corporate heavyweights sent letters to President Donald Trump and Congress on Thursday, urging a federal paid family and medical leave law that would supplant a "patchwork"...

