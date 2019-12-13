Hard Drive Parts Makers Hit With Another Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 6:00 PM EST) -- Japanese-based NHK Spring Co., TDK Corp., several of their subsidiaries and other hard disk drive manufacturers are facing yet another proposed class action, this time from nine consumers who alleged the companies have engaged in a conspiracy to fix prices for the component. The antitrust complaint filed Thursday in California federal court by indirect purchasers claims the manufacturers colluded with each other for at least eight years to fix and manipulate the prices of suspension assemblies — the part that holds the hard disk read/write head in place while the hard drive spins rapidly — sold in the U.S. “Defendants exchanged...

